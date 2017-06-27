Stateside, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that the health-care vote would be delayed until after July 4. The controversial new health-care bill would repeal Obamacare taxes, restructure subsidies to insurance customers and phase out Medicaid's expansion program. It could also result in 23 million more uninsured Americans, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

The scuttled vote likely signalled the market that U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to push through his agenda were struggling, suggesting a hard slog for market-positive elements, such as infrastructure spending.

Markets also digested European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's comments that the central bank could potentially "adjust" its policy in response to "improving economic conditions."

"The current asset buying program runs until the end of the year, so traders now think the ECB's September may include an announcement to taper," said ThinkMarkets Senior Market Analyst Matt Simpson in a Wednesday morning note.

The euro traded at a ten-month high against the dollar following the news. The common currency traded at $1.1339 at 8:04 a.m. HK/SIN.

Other European currencies also edged higher. The Danish krone traded at 6.5580 to the dollar at 8:00 a.m. HK/SIN, compared with the 6.6 handle seen for most of June. The Swiss franc also made gains, trading at 0.9603 to the dollar, compared with levels around the 0.97 handle seen earlier.

In corporate news, Toshiba will hold its annual meeting on Wednesday. The company has yet to sign a deal with the preferred bidder, a consortium led by the Innovation Network Corporation of Japan, for the sale of its memory chip unit. Toshiba had promised to sign the deal by the meeting, Reuters reported. Toshiba shares were lower by 0.75 percent in early trade.

Meanwhile, Western Digital and KKR & Co. has submitted a fresh offer for Toshiba's memory unit, Reuters said. Western Digital jointly operates Toshiba's main chip plant and had sought to block the sale of the latter's chip business.

Oil prices gave up some gains after rising almost 2 percent overnight. Brent crude fell 0.75 percent to trade at $46.30 a barrel and U.S. crude traded lower by 0.88 percent at $43.85.

In currencies, the dollar index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of rival currencies, tumbled to trade at 96.462, below the 97 handle seen for the last two weeks.

The greenback also ceded ground after hitting a five-week high against the yen earlier in the session. The dollar/yen traded at 112.17 at 8:00 a.m. HK/SIN.

U.S. stocks closed lower on Wall Street following the Senate's decision to postpone voting on a new health-care bill. Technology stocks also fared poorly, with Alphabet falling by more than 2 percent. The EU fined Alphabet unit Google a record $2.7 billion, as regulators ruled the company violated antitrust rules.

— CNBC's Dan Mangan and Kayla Tausche contributed to this report.