LinkedIn CEO: 2 questions every job seeker should be prepared to answer

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner
Bloomberg/Contributor | Getty Images
LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner oversees a platform that helps millions of people get jobs, and he knows what makes a great hire.

When interviewing job candidates, Weiner always asks two specific questions. In a recent interview with Gayle King, co-host of CBS This Morning and editor-at-large of "O, The Oprah Magazine," Weiner said that the answers to those questions can make or break an interview.

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner sat down with O, The Oprah Magazine editor-at-large Gayle King at Hearst Tower.
Philip Friedman | Studio D
The CEO's questions are:

  1. What is your dream job?
  2. Looking back on your career, what do you want to say you accomplished?

Candidates who are able to provide solid answers to these big picture questions demonstrate that they've given their careers some serious thought, and that impresses him. (King made a point of jotting down his questions, saying she'd start asking them, too.)

"It always makes a strong impression on me when someone's got real clarity with regard to that response," Weiner tells her.

Of course, the answers to these questions can change over time, as many people will have second or third careers over the course of their working life. Jenny Blake, author of "Pivot: The only move that matters is your next one," encourages young people not to worry about finding their one career passion, but instead explore subjects that interest them.

"If you don't know exactly what that is," the LinkedIn CEO says, "at least think about optimizing for two things, your passion and your skill, and not one at the exclusion of the other."

Career experts encourage 20-somethings to take a series of steps to be prepared for the professional world, including knowing your elevator pitch and asking more experienced individuals for advice.

"The sooner you understand what it is that you want to do, the faster you can there." -Jeff Weiner, CEO of Linkedin

Start thinking about what your work life will look like six months, one year or a decade from now, and write down goals for yourself. The very act of writing your goals down, along with placing them on a timeline or calendar, will make you more likely to achieve them, says psychologist Dan Ariely.

"The sooner you understand what it is that you want to do," Weiner says, "the faster you can there."

