The ultimate guide to acing your interview and landing your dream job in 2024

We spend about a third of our lives at work. That means getting a great job — one that is high-paying, fulfilling, and the best fit for you — can be critical to living a happy and healthy life.

But to secure that dream job, you first have to go through a maze of applications, screenings and interviews that you may not feel prepared for. No one teaches you how to do job interviews well. What's more, they can be downright scary. You have to put yourself out there, present the best version of yourself, tell your story, and quickly connect with someone who could change your future.

There is a way to win the interview, and we're going to teach you how.

CNBC Make It's first-ever online course How to Ace Your Job Interview launches on Jan. 10, providing a step-by-step guide to successfully navigating the job search and interview process.

You'll get actionable tips and insights in 100 minutes of instructional video content, broken up into snackable five-minute lessons and organized around getting the interview, nailing it, and following up. It also comes with a companion workbook that includes scripts and exercises to help you prepare.

The course is hosted by Senior Work Editor Hanna Howard and features Qualtrics Chief Workplace Psychologist Dr. Benjamin Granger, career educator and TikTok star Erin McGoff and tech recruiter Jermaine Murray as instructors.

They teach interview psychology and offer tactical advice to help you sharpen your skills, build your confidence and ultimately ace the interview – from learning what hiring managers are really looking for, to answering tricky interview questions and owning the pay conversation.

We'll show you how to craft a career vision and winning resume, body language techniques to instantly impress, best practices for virtual and panel interviews, and the biggest mistakes job candidates make so you can avoid them.

Want to take control of your job search this year? Sign up today for the online course How to Ace Your Job Interview and save 50% with a limited-time introductory offer.

Good luck, and happy interviewing!

