Scottish government puts second independence referendum plans on hold until terms of Brexit are clear

Sturgeon, who leads Scotland's governing Scottish National Party, announced in March that she planned to push for a second referendum to be held between 2018 and 2019. But it appears those plans have been shelved for the meantime - although it was not indicated whether an independence referendum would be taken off the table completely.

"The Scottish government remains committed – strongly – to the principle of giving Scotland a choice at the end of this (Brexit) process," she said. "But I want to reassure people that our proposal is not for a referendum now or before there is sufficient clarity about the options – but rather to give them a choice at the end of the Brexit process when that clarity has emerged."

She added: "I am therefore confirming today that, having listened and reflected, the Scottish government will reset the plan I set out on March 13. We will not seek to introduce the legislation for an independence referendum immediately."