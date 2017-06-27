Senate Republicans will delay a vote on their Obamacare replacement bill until after July 4, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday, as the party face opposition from enough GOP members to block the measure.
The move marks a setback for the Kentucky Republican, who had pushed to approve the bill this week before senators leave for the holiday recess.
"We will not be on the bill this week, but we're still working toward getting at least 50 people in a comfortable place," McConnell said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, five Republican senators — enough to block a procedural motion to proceed with the bill — said they would oppose the motion barring changes to the plan. A Congressional Budget Office score on Monday estimated that the proposal would lead to 22 million more uninsured Americans by 2026, only complicating matters for moderate GOP senators on the fence.
President Donald Trump invited all senators to a White House meeting at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, according to NBC News and Politico.