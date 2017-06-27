Trump tells GOP senators: 'We're getting very close' on passing health-care plan

After a setback for the Republican agenda Tuesday, President Donald Trump sounded an optimistic tone on reaching an agreement on an Obamacare replacement.

At a White House meeting with GOP senators, Trump shrugged off the Senate delaying a vote on its health-care bill, saying "we're getting very close" to striking a deal despite remaining disagreements. But he sent mixed signals on the Senate's ability to reach an agreement and "solve" Obamacare, which he said was "melting down."

"This will be great if we get it done. And if we don't get it done, it's just going to be something that we're not going to like, and that's OK, and I understand that very well. But I think we have to do something very, very important for the public," Trump said, while flanked by Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, two GOP swing votes on health care.

Senate Republicans are delaying a vote on their Obamacare replacement bill until after July 4, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday, as the party faces opposition from enough GOP members to block the measure. McConnell said GOP leaders are "still working toward getting at least 50 people in a comfortable place."

Republicans face difficulties in winning over skeptical senators, as tweaks to appease conservatives could alienate moderates, or vice versa. The hurdles threaten to delay a key plank of the sweeping agenda Republicans hoped to pass when Trump won the White House and the GOP held onto both chambers of Congress.