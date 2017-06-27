Majority of Wall Street strategists see big stock market gains in the second half: CNBC survey

As the first half of the year comes to a close, CNBC's "Halftime Report" surveyed Wall Street's strategists to find out where they think the stock market is headed in the second half.

A majority, 64 percent, predict the S&P 500 will rally at least another 5 percent from today's levels. The S&P 500 is up about 9 percent year-to-date. That means the S&P 500 could hit a record 2,550 by year-end.

The "Halftime Report" surveyed 23 Wall Street strategists in the last week. The S&P 500's average gain in the second half of the last 70 years was 4.2 percent, according to CFRA, so the group believes this year will be better than normal. The benchmark's average full-year gain was 8.6 percent since 1946.