Without investing in new, emerging technologies, companies cannot hope to grow in the longer term, the group managing director of Hong Kong-based telecommunications services provider PCCW said on Wednesday.

B.G. Srinivas said that while investments in emerging technologies may take time to create new revenue streams, it was important for companies to start betting on them now.

"Unless we invest into new, emerging technologies, where the future investments are happening, both on consumer side and enterprise side, there's no hope for growth," Srinivas told CNBC's "Street Signs" on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual June meeting in Dalian.

PCCW holds a majority interest in Hong Kong-based telecommunication services provider, HKT Trust and HKT Ltd. HKT provides services including local telephony, data and broadband, international communications, mobile and other businesses such as outsourcing, consulting and contact centers.

"The core business, and the core contribution will continue from the core offerings. There's no doubt," he said, referring to the telecom services operations, with HKT operations' accounting for most of the company's revenue last year.

PCCW reported a 2 percent fall in 2016 consolidated revenue to 38.384 billion Hong Kong dollars ($4.92 billion), with HKT reporting a 3 percent decline in total revenue to HK$33.847 billion.

But Srinivas said the company was looking into business opportunities in areas such as digital transformation for enterprises. It was also keeping an eye on the potential in the consumer space, where users are increasingly consuming more smartphone-related services.