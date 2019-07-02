Global trade will 'find a way' to weather US-China tensions, says CEO

While tensions between Washington and Beijing have slowed trading activity globally, it'll take many more years for existing supply chains to be shifted away from China, according to the co-founder of Tradeshift, a business commerce platform.

The U.S. and China have been embroiled in a year-long trade conflict that has resulted in elevated tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in goods that the two countries trade.

According to the International Monetary Fund, the volume of goods traded globally grew 3.9% in 2018 — the year that the U.S.-China tariff fight started. That's down from 5.6% the previous year.

But shipments of goods in and out of China have largely been "unabated," Christian Lanng, chief executive and co-founder of Tradeshift, told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore and Arjun Kharpal on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Dalian, China.

"There's a little bit of a slow down," he said.