4 reasons why Buffett's partner Charlie Munger considers Albert Einstein his hero

Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger is best known as Warren Buffett's business partner and right-hand man.

But the billionaire investor has made a name for himself through imparting his own personal wisdom for decades. In the early 1990s, Munger gave a speech at Harvard University about the importance of exploring the intersection of psychology and economics (an animated version by investment firm Tiny Capital and animation studio Thinko can be found below).

To support his claim, Munger dropped a quote from an unexpected hero of his: Albert Einstein.

The theme throughout his speech is that of applying different disciplines to one's business and career decisions. Near the close of his speech, Munger poses the question: "How should the best parts of psychology and economics interrelate in an enlightened economist's mind?"