In August 2012, Papas and co-founders Matt Salzberg and Matt Wadiak got 20 of their closest friends and family members to try the first version of their product, boxing up the food by hand in their New York City apartment. Blue Apron's prototype was a success.

"When we decided to do Blue Apron and we told our friends about it," Papas said in February 2016, "it wasn't a very difficult sell. They said they'd wished something like this existed in their lives."

Once you know people want to buy your product, maintaining its quality is of the utmost importance at every step, Papas told CNBC, including while your company is focused on scaling.