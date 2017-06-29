Blue Apron shares grind 9% higher in shaky stock market debut

The proceeds from the IPO will go into investing in automation and supply chain technology, as well as expansions into meal kits that cater to more specific occasions and dietary needs, Salzberg said.

The company's revenue has exploded in the past few years, growing from $77.8 million in 2014 to $795.4 million in 2016. Over a 3-year period, Blue Apron generates $900 to $1,000 per average customer, Salzberg said.

"The unit economics for what we do are really incredible and very strong," Salzberg said.

At $10 a share, the IPO should value the company around $1.89 billion.

The unicorn start-up was valued around $2 billion in the private market, according to CB Insights estimates. Major investors include Fidelity, Bessemer Venture Partners, and First Round Capital. The company's Series D round was priced around $13.33 a share in the private market, according to regulatory filings.

The offering comes on the heels of fellow unicorn Snap, which went public earlier this year in a highly anticipated IPO. The number of U.S. IPOs priced this year has risen nearly 79 percent from a year ago, according to Renaissance Capital, while the total U.S. IPO proceeds have risen over 220 percent year over year.

"This wasn't a special moment where we needed to go public right now," Salzberg said. "Since ... the very first day, we wanted to be the kind of company that could be a public company. The kind of caliber of company that's going after a big enough opportunity, with a long enough orientation, and ambitious enough business plan."