How to craft an irresistible elevator pitch (and deliver it like a pro)

If you could have a blockbuster movie trailer created about you, what would you want it to say? That's essentially your elevator pitch. Career coach Jenn Dewall explains, "an elevator pitch is a brief summary explaining who you are, and it's a way to get to know someone in a professional way." An elevator pitch is quick, "no longer than 60 seconds. No one will pay attention to anything longer than a minute."

Although we're talking mere seconds, a well-crafted and expertly delivered elevator pitch could be the difference between getting a job or not, or securing a new client or not. If you can speak confidently and eloquently about who you are and what you offer, you're leaps and bounds ahead of the competition.

Here's how to craft, and deliver an elevator pitch that will get you noticed.