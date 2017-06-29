Jay Leno and Suze Orman agree: Don't lease a car—buy

If you can't afford to buy a car outright, why not lease one? As the price of new vehicles continues to rise, it's becoming an increasingly popular option.

However, Jay Leno, car aficionado host of CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage," advises against it. And so does financial expert and former CNBC host Suze Orman.

"I always think it's better to buy a car," Leno tells CNBC. "Everyone seems to lease now. Everyone thinks you can write off this and write off that, and to a certain extent, you can. But at the end of the lease, you don't have anything."

The comedian and former host of NBC's "The Tonight Show" prefers ownership when it comes to most things. "I don't carry debt. I own everything. I own my buildings. I own my cars. That way, if it ends tomorrow, I know what I've got," he says.