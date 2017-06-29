Nike earnings, sales top Wall Street expectations; stock climbs 2%

Nike reported fourth-quarter earnings and sales on Thursday that topped Wall Street's expectations, sending shares of the stock about 2 percent higher after hours.

Here's what the company reported vs. what Wall Street was expecting:

Earnings per share: 60 cents vs. a forecast of 50 cents, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate.

Revenue: $8.68 billion vs. an $8.63 billion estimate, analysts said.

Last quarter, Oregon-based Nike had mixed results — profits outpaced Wall Street's expectations, but revenue fell shy of estimates.

With more competition in the sector, price hikes haven't been enough to make up for foreign exchange headwinds and increased sales at off-brand stores, Nike said at the time.

On the company's latest earnings conference call, CEO Mark Parker said the company was going to "double down" on its efforts in innovation, the supply chain and the Nike marketplace, in order to drive success over the long term.

Although retail is a tough spot to be in these days, Nike should benefit from new product innovation platforms, competitive pricing on premium products, increasing endorsements outside of athletes, and by monitoring competition from Under Armour, Credit Suisse analyst Christian Buss wrote in a recent note to clients.

Meanwhile, rival retailer Adidas continues to gain market share and has been able to offset softer demand in certain areas of its business, Buss said. Adidas has been a growing threat for Nike of late.

Just earlier this month, Nike announced plans to cut about 2 percent of its global workforce, and also initiated a new business structure. The company is trimming its geography segments from six to four: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Greater China; and Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Nike is also reportedly preparing to sell some of its products on Amazon.com, something it has refused to do for decades.