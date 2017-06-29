Wall Street faces hurdles after Wednesday's powerful rally

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning after Wednesday's powerful rally saw the S&P 500 post its best session in more than two months and the Nasdaq log its biggest one-day gain since the day before the November election. (CNBC)

The merger agreement between drug store chains Walgreens (WBA) and Rite Aid (RAD) has been called off. Instead, Walgreens will buy nearly 2,000 Rite Aid stores for about $5.2 billion. The cancellation of the deal also negates the planned sale of some Rite Aid stores to another chain, Fred's (FRED). Fred's and Rite Aid stocks were tanking in the premarket. Walgreens shares were higher. (Reuters)

The S&P and Dow were less than a percent away from their record closes. The Nasdaq was about 1.3 percent away. With two days left in June, all three measures were in the green for the month, the quarter, and the first half of 2017. (CNBC)



* Third and final look at first quarter GDP, 8:30 a.m. ET

* Weekly jobless claims, 8:30 a.m. ET

* St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks, 1 p.m. ET

* Nike reports earnings after the closing bell

Apple (AAPL) shares were trading about 7 percent lower since last month's all-time highs. Today marks the 10th anniversary of the day the iPhone went on sale. Apple has sold more than 1 billion iPhones since June 29, 2007. (USA Today)

Oil was advancing for a sixth consecutive session today, as a decline in U.S. production supported a market that's been under pressure from a global supply glut. But U.S. crude was still sharply lower for June, the quarter, and the year to date. (Reuters)



* Goldman Sachs slashes oil price projection amid US shale surge (Reuters)