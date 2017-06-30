3 money lessons from Jay-Z's '4:44'

After much anticipation, Jay-Z is dominating the internet again with the release of his 13th studio album "4:44." While some are interpreting the 10-track release as a response to Beyonce's 2016 "Lemonade," Mr. Carter himself broke down the meaning behind each track in an interview with iHeart Radio.
With a growing empire that reaches well beyond entertainment, the 47-year-old opens up about the power of entrepreneurship, investing and the need to build wealth, leaving listeners with a three valuable lessons on how to take their success to the next level: