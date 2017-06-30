3 money lessons from Jay-Z's '4:44'

"We all make money, and then we all lose money, as artists especially. But how, when you have some type of success, to transform that into something bigger," Jay-Z tells iHeart Radio when describing the meaning behind his song "The Story of O.J."

On this track, the rapper bemoans rising real estate values in his home city, calling out one of Brooklyn's trendiest neighborhoods and saying, "I could have bought a place in Dumbo before it was Dumbo for like $2 million. That same building today is worth $25 million. And guess how I'm feelin'? Dumbo."

He also touches on return on investment — he earned on artwork he purchased years ago for $1 million that is now worth $8 million — and underlines the importance of a buy-and-hold strategy.