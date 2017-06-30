7 brain hacks that will dramatically improve your intelligence and success

As entrepreneurs, it's tempting to batten down the hatches and try to work for hours (or days) on end when learning something new.

Before you stock up on Red Bull, consider the following: Research says our brains end up powering down very quickly when they're running on overdrive.

Ellen Dunn of Louisiana State University explains that "anything less than 30 [minutes] is just not enough, but anything more than 50 is too much information for your brain to take in at one time." To put this into practice, make sure you're scheduling your learning sessions for short bursts of time, using quick methods like flashcards. Schedule at least a 10-minute break between sessions to give your brain some much-needed R&R.