7 brain hacks that will dramatically improve your intelligence and success

Our world is evolving quicker than ever.
To stay competitive in business and ahead of the game, it's increasingly important to continually learn new skills and information. That's why mega-moguls like Bill Gates and Oprah Winfrey swear by constant learning as a vital part of their success.
Luckily, there are some fairly simple methods for turbocharging your brain and mastering any skill faster. Read on for some hacks to help you harness the power of constant learning:
More from PayScale:
The 7 mental shifts that only ultra-successful people make
How to make lifelong learning a daily habit
8 powerful signs you're successful