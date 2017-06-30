Amazon just made it harder to buy hipster soda LaCroix, and people are freaking out

LaCroix, the sparkling water that's as buzzy as it is fizzy, just got that much harder to get from Amazon.

The online retailer has shifted most versions of the flavored drink from Amazon Prime or Amazon Pantry to Amazon Fresh, the grocery delivery service the company is trying to expand.

The difference is a subtle but crucial one. Amazon Prime items ship to subscribers, who pay a flat fee of $99 a year, in two days for free, and sometimes on the same day. Amazon Pantry requires ground shipping, which usually takes four business days, after you fill up a box by selecting at least five qualifying items. And Amazon Fresh, the site's grocery-specific delivery service available only in certain cities, can also deliver either same- or next-day but it costs extra: "Prime members pay $14.99/month for Fresh," according to the site.