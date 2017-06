With Friday marking the last trading day of the quarter this is usually seen as a time when investors reposition their portfolios or take profits.

One area set to keep investors on their toes is data, with personal income and outlays data due out at 8.30 a.m. ET, followed by Chicago PMI at 9.45 a.m. ET.

Consumer sentiment is slated to come out at 10.00 a.m. ET.

In the political sphere, U.S. President Donald Trump will continue with his meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House, with discussion expected to focus on economic and global issues.