Everything you need to nail your informational interview

It's always nice if you already know somebody who works at the company, but if you don't, getting in touch via email or social media is perfectly acceptable. Career Coach Angela Copeland recommends keeping the following points in mind when you first reach out to inquire about an informational interview:

Keep it brief and simple — make it easy for the person to read your message.

Consider calling an informational interview a "networking meeting," since many people have never heard the term "informational interview" before.

Speaking of which, don't ask for a job straight away — they may not have one for you today, and they could be turned off by your directness.

Find something you have in common with the person, such as the same school, the same degree, the same hobby, or some other similar interest, and mention it in your note.

Provide an authentic compliment of the person and possibly their company. Let them know why you want to meet with them.

Ask the person to meet with you. Give a specific day or a few specific times. Don't ask for "anytime in the future." This is too broad.

Volunteer to meet the person at their office or at a location close by. Make it easy for them.

For bonus points, offer to take the person out to coffee or lunch – your treat. Everyone loves a free lunch!

Need a little more help drafting your outreach note? Copeland drafted a couple of templates that you can use to base your message off of. If you know or have already met the person you wish to reach out to, try something like this (with specific names and details updated according to eayour situation, of course):

Dear Jim,

I hope you're having a great day! It was great seeing you last week at the neighborhood cookout. As you know, I'm also an MBA graduate of Pepperdine University. I'm a big fan of the work you're doing at ServiceMaster, and I admire the effort the company is putting in around small business development within our community.

I would love the opportunity to sit down with you for just a few minutes to learn more about your career, and about ServiceMaster. Is there a time next Thursday that might work well for you? I'm happy to come to your office or to meet somewhere nearby — whichever is the most convenient for you.

Thank you for your consideration!

Sincerely,

Angela

If you haven't met the person you're reaching out to, try this (again, updating names/details as appropriate):

Dear Jim,

I hope you're having a great day! I'm writing to introduce myself to you. I'm also an MBA graduate of Pepperdine University. I'm a big fan of the work you're doing at ServiceMaster, and I admire the effort the company is putting in around small business development within our community.

I would love the opportunity to sit down with you for just a few minutes to learn more about your career, and about ServiceMaster. Is there a time next Thursday that might work well for you? I'm happy to come to your office or to meet somewhere nearby — whichever is the most convenient for you.

Thank you for your consideration!

Sincerely,

Angela