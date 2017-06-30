The easy way I save 30 percent of my income each month

When I moved to New York City two years ago on an intern's salary, my priority was staying afloat: making sure more money was coming in than going out, even if I was netting just $20 a month.

By my second year, I had gotten a couple of raises and was able to adjust my financial goals from "staying afloat" to actually saving and investing. But at the end of the day, I was only setting aside money in my company 401(K). The rest of my paycheck got eaten up by fixed costs, necessities and, of course, enjoying all that New York City has to offer.

Sure, sending a chunk of my paycheck into a retirement account was a good first step, but I realized there are bound to be bigger purchases down the road such as a car and home that also require savings.