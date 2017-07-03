How to quit your job and travel the world, according to people who have done it

Psssst — hey, you. Yeah, you. The one discreetly clicking on this article at work while your boss sits inches away. We know your secret: You're itching to drop everything and book a one-way ticket across the world.

We're not judging. In fact, we support you. At Travel + Leisure, we talk to people all the time who ditched the 9-to-5 grind in favor of full-time globetrotting to get their tips and tricks for making it work.

From food and adventure-loving couples who cut ties with their home base after the wedding to record-breaking solo travelers and parents who believe in "world-schooling" their kids, we've rounded up some of the best advice we've received so you might finally be inspired to make your dream a reality.