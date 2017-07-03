    ×

    Microsoft is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, according to report

    Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft, speaks during a Microsoft launch event to introduce the new Microsoft Surface laptop and Windows 10 S operating system, May 2, 2017 in New York City.
    Getty Images
    Microsoft is reportedly planning to lay off thousands of employees around the world, according to a report at TechCrunch.

    The company will make the cuts as part of a restructuring to focus on cloud services, TechCrunch said. The layoffs may come as soon and may affect redundant employees in the company's Worldwide Commercial Business, Bloomberg said recently.

    Last July, Microsoft announced plans to cut an additional 2,850 jobs over the year, largely related to its exiting the smartphone business. The firm said in January that it planned to cut 700 jobs, part of the previously announced restructuring.

    CNBC reached out to Microsoft for comment but a spokesperson was not immediately available.

