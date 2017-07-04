This Goldman Sachs exec tells you why emerging markets might be a better investment than the US

There's opportunity in emerging market debt despite growing concerns over higher credit levels and the impact of a strong dollar, the chief executive of International at Goldman Sachs Asset Management told CNBC on Tuesday.

"There are some shifts within the Emerging Markets debt market that counter balance that," Sheila Patel said in relation to growing indebtedness in countries such as China.



"First of all it's a much larger market than what people have experienced in the past so that's a major difference and that's true of emerging Asia. Asia is also in a better fiscal position, but we also see emerging markets debt clients, the people that are the experts and have been investing in it for years, which includes a lot of central banks and sovereign wealth entities as well as pensions etc, we see them branching out and becoming distinguished and distinguishing amongst the different offerings within the EMD (Emerging Market Debt)," Patel explained.