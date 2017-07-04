UK broadcaster BBC invests $44 million to compete with Facebook, Netflix and Amazon

The U.K. public service broadcaster BBC announced it would spend £34 million ($44 million) on children's programming over the next three years to face off competition from global media giants like Facebook, Amazon and Netflix.



Proposals to draw young audiences away from the Silicon Valley firms include multimedia content such as video, live online programming, video blogs (vlogs), games and apps. The broadcaster said that it would also aim to increase interactive content that enables young audiences to "create, connect and share".

The proposals were announced in the media organization's annual plan.

"In terms of our ambitions, the plan talks about reinventing the BBC for a new generation," the BBC said.

"It makes clear that the BBC's historic mission – to inform, educate and entertain – remains unchanged but that with the BBC facing competition from other UK broadcasters and global media giants like Facebook, Amazon and Netflix, and young people in particular consuming media in different ways, the BBC will need to achieve it in different ways."

The funding will be delivered across the BBC's children's television channels, CBeebies and CBBC, as well as multimedia platforms.