2 major ways executives like Elon Musk are trying to stop you from quitting

Employers are working hard to keep you happy. More content employees are less likely to quit, which saves companies money and helps businesses hold on to top talent, according to a recent study.

The research compiled by company review website Glassdoor, shows that businesses invest a lot of money when hiring new employees. On average, it takes HR recruiters 52 days to fill an open position, which is up from 48 days in 2011.

Additionally, U.S. companies spend $4,000 on average to fill just one open position, making retaining employees a priority for most businesses.

Space X, an aerospace manufacturer company, and Zillow, an online real estate database company are examples of two major employers that are using motivation, recognition and feedback to hold on to their workers.

Here's how they're doing it: