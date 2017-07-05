VISIT CNBC.COM

Leadership

2 major ways executives like Elon Musk are trying to stop you from quitting

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla

Employers are working hard to keep you happy. More content employees are less likely to quit, which saves companies money and helps businesses hold on to top talent, according to a recent study.

The research compiled by company review website Glassdoor, shows that businesses invest a lot of money when hiring new employees. On average, it takes HR recruiters 52 days to fill an open position, which is up from 48 days in 2011.

Additionally, U.S. companies spend $4,000 on average to fill just one open position, making retaining employees a priority for most businesses.

Space X, an aerospace manufacturer company, and Zillow, an online real estate database company are examples of two major employers that are using motivation, recognition and feedback to hold on to their workers.

Here's how they're doing it:

Leaders motivate and inspire their teams

Space X and Tesla CEO Elon Musk pushes his senior executives to find ways to motivate and inspire their teams. Musk suggests that leaders do this by reducing the noise in their work and focusing on the foundation.

The CEO says if leaders understand the fundamental principles of what they're trying to do they can avoid "building on faulty ground."

Instacart CEO Apoorva Mehta shares lessons learned from Jeff Bezos and Steve Jobs   

Musk also stresses that employees are not there to serve leaders but rather that leaders are there to serve the team. "You are there to...help them do the best possible job for the company. This applies to me most of all," says Musk to Glassdoor.

Leaders at SpaceX are expected to work harder than those who report to them and must make sure their team's needs are met before their own.

Employee feedback creates better communication

Zillow takes a more analytical approach to gauging their employee's happiness. The company has each employee fill out a personality test in the hopes that it will shed light on their energy.

Is an employee more happy-go-lucky? Or more on the competitive side? The test will find out.

Personality tests have become increasingly popular among corporate HR departments. Business Insider reports that 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies and 89 percent of Fortune 100 companies use it to help their employees succeed at work.

According to Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff in an interview with Glassdoor: Knowing their employee's personality traits will hopefully encourage managers "to change their communication style to adapt to how the person they're communicating with wants to be communicated."

