The 10 jobs where you're most likely to get a raise this summer

Trevor Adeline | Caiaimage | Getty Images

Some employees wait years to see a raise, but new data shows that some occupations are seeing annual pay growth well above the national average.

According to job site Glassdoor, the annual median base pay in the U.S. grew 1.7 percent year over year between June 2016 and June 2017, to $51,324, down from the 2.2 percent pay growth seen last month.

"While we see declining wage growth for jobs where automation is coming, we also see strong pay growth for certain in-demand jobs, as well as sustained high median pay gains for many retail, technology, health care and professional services jobs," said Glassdoor's Chief Economist Dr. Andrew Chamberlain.

As more consumers shift towards online shopping, jobs like warehouse associate and delivery driver saw an year over year wage growth increasing by 4.9 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively.

And when it comes to the food service industry, Chamberlain says that despite these jobs being some of the lowest-paid jobs tracked by Glassdoor, a hike in minimum wage salaries across many cities and states has led to pay growth in jobs like barista and restaurant cook.

Hinterhaus Productions | Getty Images

If you're looking for a position that will grant you a potential pay raise sooner rather than later, consider applying for one of these 10 jobs:

10. Delivery Driver

Median Base Pay: $38,660
Year-Over-Year Growth: 4.3 percent

9. Pharmacy Technician

Median Base Pay: $30,696
Year-Over-Year Growth: 4.5 percent

8. Maintenance Worker

Median Base Pay: $44,018
Year-Over-Year Growth: 4.8 percent

7. Warehouse Associate

Median Base Pay: $41,442
Year-Over-Year Growth: 4.9 percent

Erik Dreyer | Getty Images

6. Bank Teller

Median Base Pay: $28,870
Year-Over-Year Growth: 6.2 percent

5. Customer Service Manager

Median Base Pay: $54,054
Year-Over-Year Growth: 6.4 percent

4. Claims Adjuster

Median Base Pay: $51,320
Year-Over-Year Growth: 6.6 percent

Hero Images | Getty Images

3. Restaurant Cook

Median Base Pay: $29,025
Year-Over-Year Growth: 7.2 percent

2. Barista

Median Base Pay: $24,593
Year-Over-Year Growth: 7.7 percent

1. Recruiter

Median Base Pay: $51,585
Year-Over-Year Growth: 8.4 percent

