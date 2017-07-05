The 10 jobs where you're most likely to get a raise this summer

Some employees wait years to see a raise, but new data shows that some occupations are seeing annual pay growth well above the national average.

According to job site Glassdoor, the annual median base pay in the U.S. grew 1.7 percent year over year between June 2016 and June 2017, to $51,324, down from the 2.2 percent pay growth seen last month.

"While we see declining wage growth for jobs where automation is coming, we also see strong pay growth for certain in-demand jobs, as well as sustained high median pay gains for many retail, technology, health care and professional services jobs," said Glassdoor's Chief Economist Dr. Andrew Chamberlain.

As more consumers shift towards online shopping, jobs like warehouse associate and delivery driver saw an year over year wage growth increasing by 4.9 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively.

And when it comes to the food service industry, Chamberlain says that despite these jobs being some of the lowest-paid jobs tracked by Glassdoor, a hike in minimum wage salaries across many cities and states has led to pay growth in jobs like barista and restaurant cook.