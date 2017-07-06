3 ways Twitter's new VP of inclusion and diversity could shape the company's culture

On June 27, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted his excitement about welcoming Candi Castleberry Singleton to the tech company's family as the new vice president of inclusion and diversity.
TWEET
Singleton's appointment comes just a few months after Jeffrey Siminoff left the position. Like many of Silicon Valley's giants, Twitter has come under fire for its lack of diversity, and faced criticism when Sminioff, a white male, was appointed to head its diversity efforts in December 2015.
Singleton's name may be unfamiliar to some in the male-dominated world of tech, but she has years of experience working on diversity and inclusion initiatives at major corporations. She's led teams in operations and talent development at Xerox and worked as the chief inclusion and diversity officer at Motorola and Sun Microsystems before stepping into the same role at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.