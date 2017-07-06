3 ways Twitter's new VP of inclusion and diversity could shape the company's culture

According to a 2016 diversity report, Twitter is 57 percent white, 32 percent Asian, 3 percent black, 4 percent Hispanic/Latinx, and 37 percent female. While these numbers are a slight improvement from the year before, the social networking site still has a long way to go in introducing diverse talent at all levels of the company.

Upon leaving Twitter in 2015, engineering manager Leslie Miley shared his thoughts about how the company was addressing diversity and inclusion in a blog post on Medium. According to Miley, some leaders at Twitter felt diversity was "an obstruction to avoid." Miley added that with his departure, the company no longer had any managers, directors, or VPs of color in engineering or product management.

Since Miley's controversial blog post, Twitter has worked to add more racial and gender diversity to its leadership through the appointment of BET Chairman and CEO Debra Lee to its board in 2016, and the hiring of Apple/Beats by Dre alum Jayanta Jenkins as global group creative director.

Singleton can use her expertise to ensure Twitter hires the right people from top to bottom.

"I consider myself to be a diversity and inclusion leader," she told the Toledo Blade in April. "I get up every day believing there are more good people in the world than bad people and there is more good in the world than evil. It is the only way I can do this work."