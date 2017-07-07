3 traits truly successful people share, according to serial entrepreneur Carlos Watson

Before co-founding digital media company OZY Media in 2013, Carlos Watson had multiple careers. He worked in politics, built and sold a million dollar company, served as the Global Head of Education Investment Banking for Goldman Sachs, and was an Emmy-award-winning news anchor.

While Watson himself holds two degrees (an A.B. in Government from Harvard University and a J.D. from Stanford Law School) he says that school is not always the ultimate secret to success.

"Some things can be taught in business school and some of it comes down to you," he says.

Watson argues that there are three traits that entrepreneurs need in order to succeed in any industry: