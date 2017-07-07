Beijing authorities investigating Baidu after CEO's autonomous car stunt

Beijing traffic authorities are investigating whether Baidu broke any laws after CEO Robin Li tested an autonomous car in city streets.

Li rode in two different driverless cars in Beijing on his way to speak at a company event for developers on Wednesday. He live broadcast part of the trip from the passenger seat in a bold stunt to demonstrate Baidu's technology. That video was displayed on a huge screen at the conference, and Li chatted with COO Lu Qi and greeted the audience.

The clip drew plenty of attention and quickly went viral, but Beijing traffic cops appear to have been less than amused by the move, issuing a statement saying that they were opening an investigation into the matter. Authorities also said that while they "support innovation in self-driving cars, it must be done according to the law."