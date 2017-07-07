This entrepreneur quit his cubicle job to travel the world at 25—now he's making $750,000 a year

By 2010 the site was bringing in $50,000 to $60,000 a year says Kepnes, from e-books he had written (which he sold for $6.99 to $29.99), sponsored posts and a little bit of affiliate marketing, so he decided to focus on Nomadic Matt full time. Kepnes soon added media courses and wrote a New York Times best seller, "How to Travel the World on $50 a Day."
All the while, Kepnes kept traveling. "I went scuba diving in Fiji, safaried across Africa, went to the Galapagos, went hiking in Patagonia," he says, "to name a few." To date he's been to more than 90 countries.
During that time, Kepnes says he's continued developing his travel courses, upped his affiliate revenue and regularly launched new products. By 2013, the site was bringing in six figures. Now, Nomadic Matt has 1.5 million visitors a month and grosses about $750,000 year, according to Kepnes. He has three full-time employees a stable of freelancers. He also co-owns a hostel in Austin, Texas.
These days, Kepnes, 36, says he travels about six months of the year, and splits the rest of his time between New York City and Austin. "If I'm not traveling, I'm probably working. I pretty much am always working, but I like my job so I don't mind it," he says.