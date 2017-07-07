This entrepreneur quit his cubicle job to travel the world at 25—now he's making $750,000 a year

After college, Matt Kepnes spent much of his time sitting in a cubicle at his $35,000-a-year administrative job at a hospital Boston. It was supposed to have been a temporary gig, but more than two years later "I was still there," Kepnes tells CNBC. He was also in the midst of getting his MBA.

But a trip to Thailand changed all that.

"My buddy Scott decided that he wanted to go somewhere," explains Kepnes. "He was like, 'Hey, I've always wanted to go to Thailand. It's warm and it has beaches.' And I was like 'I just want to get away from Boston in January, so that sounds good to me.'"