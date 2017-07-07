Inpex said earlier this month that the unit would "soon" sail away to Australia, and the Japanese operator said the unit is undergoing "last-minute preparation work" including commissioning, cleaning and certification work.

One person familiar with the project, however, told CNBC that they have firsthand knowledge of an unannounced crack in the equipment, which was driving up costs and delaying the unit's journey to Australia, previously expected for 2015. An additional three sources said they had been told there was a crack, but could not independently confirm the defect.

When CNBC reached out to the company and asked whether the rumored crack is real, Inpex said it "cannot provide details concerning reasons for the delay."

According to one person familiar with the matter, Inpex recently hired as many as 300 welders to fix the damage. Several sources said they believe the damage is the main reason for the delay.