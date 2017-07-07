Wearable maker Jawbone has begun liquidation proceedings, said tech website The Information on Thursday, citing a person close to Jawbone. Founded in 1999, Jawbone was one of the early pioneers of Bluetooth wearables, even before the term "wearables" became widespread.

While its demise now may be at hand — the company declined to comment to several CNBC requests — Jawbone innovations live on and may extract future economic value.

Many of its products integrated military-grade noise-canceling technologies Jawbone developed in-house. The company's portfolio of patents may be worth anywhere from $12 million to $15 million and could be of value to tech giants like Google, Apple and Samsung, David Pratt, managing director of patent valuation company M-CAM International and CNBC's partner on the CNBC IQ 100 Index, wrote to CNBC in an email.

With a value once reaching as high as $3 billion, Jawbone attracted some big names like VC investors Sequoia Capital and Andreessen Horowitz; its board once featured Marissa Mayer.

And it has left a lasting impact on consumer tech. Where the company really made a name for itself was in wearable and portable technology. Here are three gadgets that Jawbone created which — for a time — were novel in design and out ahead of many other consumer tech companies.