The temple actually includes several ancient buildings and gardens, spread over nearly 700 acres and surrounded by pine woodland. Built during Emperor Yongle’s reign in 1420, it was renovated and added to in the 16th and 18th centuries. It is one of the world’s largest constructions and for worshipping God, and features separate altars for sacrifices to heaven and earth. Along with the Summer Palace, it was recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1998.

“As a Chinese, I think we should be really treasuring our old culture,” he said, and he had even played a concert at the temple.

Part of The Temple of Heaven continues to have a massive influence on Lang Lang’s career, a series of buildings called the Divine Music Administration. In ancient times they housed as many as 2,000 musicians that played at the Emperor's ceremonies.

The temple is a great example of old China, and watching a performance there reminded Lang Lang of the country’s history. “And sometimes, I've found, in the world of today, that we are so into this, everything fast, everything connected, sometimes we forget …'Where did we come from, before?'.”

“And, and those natural reactions, sometimes inspire us the most, and you have this real touch of the history, and then you feel that, as humans, developing, we should never forget our roots.”