The 3 top ways to portray an executive presence

You are gathered around a table with your coworkers in the conference room, waiting for a meeting to start. From the moment your manager walks through the door to the end of his or her presentation, your eyes and attention are locked in. The secret to how your boss commanded the room's attention is a trait called "executive presence."

"Executive presence is the combination of behaviors and attitudes that enable you to clearly and confidently express your ideas and influence others," according to leadership development and executing coaching firm SHAMBAUGH.

Even senior executives believe this special trait accounts for just over a quarter of (26%) what it takes for an employee to get promoted, according to research from the Center for Talent Innovation.