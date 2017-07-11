6 ways states are creating small business hot spots — and jobs

Albertson, a former banker, says the environment in Texas has buoyed the growth of her business, which has 18 employees. "We've seen a rise of tourism and people moving to the state and the Central Texas region," says Albertson. "People from all over the world are moving here." Many tell her they are drawn by the promise of good jobs in the state, as well as reasonable housing costs.

It's no accident that Albertson and many other small-business owners love doing business in Texas — which finished No. 4 in CNBC's 2017 Top States for Business rankings. Texas officials work hard to keep it that way, offering many programs to support entrepreneurs, such as one that provides grants to communities for educational programs targeting small-business owners.

"Texas really focuses on having a business-friendly climate. A reasonable regulatory climate and a low tax burden make it attractive for entrepreneurs and small-business formation," says Adriana Cruz, president of the Greater San Marcos Partnership, a public-private partnership that serves as the regional economic development organization for the City of San Marcos and two counties.

But there's some debate about what makes states friendly to small business. Some states are trying to do what Texas does: keep taxes and regulations down. But in reality, it's a complex mix of factors that persuade entrepreneurs that a state is a good place to call home. High-tax, highly regulated states like California, home to Silicon Valley, and New York, with its Silicon Alley, offer other lures, like active venture investing communities, that keep entrepreneurs flocking.

Here is a look at six key factors that make states attractive to small business, according to experts and entrepreneurs.