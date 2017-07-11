America's 10 worst states for business in 2017

Let's start with the good news. The Natural State is one of America's least expensive states to live and do business in — a good match for its marquee corporation, "low prices" leader Wal-Mart. The bad news is that you get what you pay for. Arkansas finishes near the bottom in Technology & Innovation and Quality of Life. Its workforce is among America's least educated and least productive.

Overall score: 1,175 out of 2,500 points

Worst categories: Technology & Innovation (No. 48), Quality of Life (No. 47)

Best categories: Cost of Living (No. 4), Cost of Doing Business (No. 7)

2016 rank: No. 41