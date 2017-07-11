Marley Spoon just solved one of the biggest issues with meal kits

Marley Spoon just eliminated one of the biggest barriers to using meal kits: price.

Meal kit delivery service Marley Spoon said Tuesday it will be selling a more cost-conscious box aimed at helping families cook up an inexpensive, but quality dinner.

"The current meal kits you have on the market, unfortunately, nobody can afford them," Fabian Siegel, CEO of Marley Spoon, told CNBC. "The problem is that they are all $10 a portion and the American family on average doesn't spend $10 per portion, they spend $5."

Enter Dinnerly, Siegel's remedy to the affordability issue plaguing the meal kit industry.

At $5 per portion, Dinnerly strips away the frills of the traditional meal kit, opting instead to provide more basic ingredients in an attempt to appeal to picky eaters. So, you won't see any red snapper, green tomatoes or purple carrots in this box.

Instead, the company will incorporate recipes for meals like spaghetti and meatballs, cheesy chipotle beef tacos and pan roasted chicken with potatoes.

Siegel said kids don't appreciate the fancy special ingredients in Marley Spoon's other box. Replacing those items with kid-friendly foods makes the meal kit a better fit for families with younger children.