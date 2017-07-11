Spend a morning trying to get to work in Boston and you will know exactly what we are talking about. Commuting times in the Bay State are among the longest in the country. All that traffic is taking a toll not just on drivers' nerves but also on Massachusetts' aging bridges, with 483 deemed "structurally deficient." Also aging: the state's water utilities. The price tag to fix them is not getting any smaller. Voters will decide next year on a constitutional amendment that would impose a 4 percent "millionaire's tax," with part of the proceeds going toward infrastructure. But opponents say the tax would make the state less competitive, returning it to its "Tax-achusetts" past.

2017 Infrastructure score: 150 out of 400 points

Roads in mediocre or poor condition: 42 percent

Deficient bridges: 9.3 percent

Average commute to work: 28.7 minutes

20-year water system needs: $7.7 billion