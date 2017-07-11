Who is Rhona mentioned in Donald Trump Jr.'s emails?

"I can also send this info to your father via Rhona, but it is ultrasensitive so wanted to send to you first," an associate wrote in an email to Donald Trump Jr. days before the president's son met with a Russian attorney.

Who is Rhona?

Meet Rhona Graff — President Donald Trump's secretary at the Trump Organization.

Graff has worked for Trump for decades and is often considered Trump's gatekeeper, according to The New York Times. She did not follow Trump to the White House and has instead stayed at the Trump Organization.

The distance has not diminished her ability to reach the president. When longtime friends and associates want to reach Trump, they call Graff, not the White House, according to Politico.

"If I really wanted to whisper something in his ear, I would probably go to Rhona," New York grocery billionaire John Catsimatidis told Politico.