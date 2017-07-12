As Fed Chair Janet Yellen gets closer to the end of her term, speculation about whether she'll be sticking around is intensifying.

At least two House members asked Yellen during her semiannual testimony Wednesday to Congress whether she expects President Donald Trump to nominate her for a second term.

Again, the central bank chief was circumspect about her future.

Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wis., questioned Yellen on whether she thought this would be her last testimony before Congress.

"My term expires in February, and so it may well be," she responded. "I have not said anything about that. I intend to serve out my term."

Yellen's term expires in February. However, tradition is that Fed chairs usually hear around August whether they'll be asked to stay on.

Trump has done little to address Yellen's future. During the presidential campaign in 2016 he spoke harshly of her, accusing Yellen of orchestrating monetary policy to benefit the economy under the Obama administration.