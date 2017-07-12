‘Shark Tank’ investor shares the No.1 lesson he learned from ‘Think and Grow Rich’

Napoleon Hill's classic "Think and Grow Rich" is a favorite of many highly-successful people.
In the 1937 bestseller, Hill shares what he learned from studying 500 millionaires, including Andrew Carnegie and Charles Schwab. The book outlines ways to re-imagine how you think about time, money and relationships.
In an interview at CNBC's iConic conference in New York, Daymond John, the successful entrepreneur behind fashion brand FUBU and investor on ABC's "Shark Tank," said he learned one of his top productivity tricks from Hill.