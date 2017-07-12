‘Shark Tank’ investor shares the No.1 lesson he learned from ‘Think and Grow Rich’

These goals are different from daily to-do lists, errands or appointments. They are bigger and pertain to self-improvement. About every six months, John makes adjustments to his goals depending on what he's completed or new projects he's considering.

"I read them every night before I go to bed, so it's the last thing I think about," he says. "And I read them every morning when I wake up."

Writing down your goals can help you visualize what you want to accomplish and figure out the steps you need to take to achieve them. Rereading them reminds you to use your time efficiently to accomplish them.

The strategy, John says, keeps him motivated and on track to achieve his goals.

