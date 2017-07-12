This fund helps keep retirees from running out of money

Many retirees discover that saving for their golden years was the easy part. The challenge is making sure their spending rate avoids depleting their nest egg.

A growing movement in the mutual fund world is working on solutions for that conundrum. While just a handful of so-called retirement income funds are currently available, financial advisors say the lineup of offerings is worth exploring.

"They can be a good solution for do-it-yourself or [nonprofessional] investors," said Dana Anspach, a certified financial planner and CEO of Sensible Money.