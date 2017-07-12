    ×

    Dow rises hits record high on back of Yellen testimony

    • Fed Chair Janet Yellen said the central bank is likely to start reducing its massive $4.5 trillion portfolio later this year.
    • She also said the balance sheet reduction and rate increases would be gradual.

    U.S. equities rose on Wednesday as investors parsed through prepared remarks from the top-ranking Federal Reserve official.

    The Dow Jones industrial average popped 166 points, hitting a record intraday high. Shares of 3M contributed the most gains on the 30-stock index.

    The S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent, with real estate and energy leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising 0.8 percent as shares of PayPal hit a record high.

    Fed Chair Janet Yellen said the central bank is likely to start reducing its massive $4.5 trillion portfolio later this year. The Fed bolstered the portfolio, known as the balance sheet, as a way to stimulate the economy during and after the financial crisis.

    She also said the balance sheet reduction and rate increases would be gradual. Yellen also noted rates won't have to rise as much to get to neutral, as in previous decades.

    NYSE traders on the floor
    Andrew Renneisen | Getty Images
    NYSE traders on the floor

    "After months of talking tough on rates it appears that Janet Yellen has changed her tune. My belief is that the original hawkishness was contingent on a belief that pro growth policy changes were right around the corner," Jim Iurio, managing director of TJM Institutional Services, said in an email.

    "However, this takes away one of stock markets primary worries, that the Fed would raise rates before the political landscape could be sorted out. In other words, this is a long way of saying the Fed's got your back," he said.

    Yellen is expected to deliver her remarks in front of Congress later on Wednesday. She is also expected to answer questions about monetary policy and the health of the U.S. economy.

    Treasury yields fell after Yellen's testimony was released. The benchmark 10-year note yield traded at 2.3 percent, down from 2.35 percent earlier. The two-year yield, which is more sensitive to monetary-policy changes, fell from 1.38 percent to 1.33 percent.

    "There seems to be a resurgence of the tug-of-war within the Fed regarding the rates trajectory," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "At here [June] press conference, she indicated that the bar to keep rates lower for longer was higher. Now it seems like that may change."

    The Fed is also expected to release its latest edition of the Beige Book, which summarizes the central bank's thoughts on current economic conditions.

    Elsewhere, gold futures for August delivery jumped 0.63 percent to $1,222.30 per ounce.

