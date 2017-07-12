There's a strange accounting trick behind one of China's largest property deals ever

Major Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda is selling a bunch of its theme parks and hotels for $9.3 billion to Sunac, a Chinese property developer.

That is projected to be the one of the largest Chinese real estate deals ever, and it features an interesting quirk: Wanda is lending nearly half of the total sale figure to Sunac in order to close the deal.

It's an odd way to finance the sale, and details remain scarce – summarized with one sentence in a Sunac filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, which came after the deal was announced Monday.

As it stands, Wanda will secure a three-year bank loan of 29.6 billion yuan ($4.36 billion) and lend that money to Sunac. Then, Sunac will use that money to pay Wanda the remainder to take ownership of the properties, according to a stock exchange filing. Both companies have said Sunac will take on all loans associated with these assets, but neither has clarified the amount involved. And although Sunac will have ownership, Wanda will still manage and operate the properties that remain under its brand.

In other words, what seems to be happening is that Sunac isn't taking on debt to make the purchase since Wanda is ponying up the money and securing the loan itself.