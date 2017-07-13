VISIT CNBC.COM

Facebook’s HR chief reveals how to get a job at the social media giant

With over thousands of job applicants a year, it comes as no surprise that competition is stiff for open positions at Facebook.

In fact, one former employee even went through 17 rounds of interviews before finally securing the role.

How can job seekers stand out when applying to the illustrious social media network?

Lori Goler, Facebook's vice president of people, discusses the company's hiring process with job site Glassdoor.

First, she suggests people learn about Facebook's company culture. "Most people have done a lot of research before they come [in for an interview]," she tells Glassdoor.

She also recommends taking the time to thoroughly read call transcripts and earnings articles for up-to-date insight on what's most important to Facebook. That way, you can speak eloquently about CEO Mark Zuckerberg's vision for the company during job interviews.

Facebook has had the same mission statement since its inception: Make the world more connected. Zuckerberg even penned a manifesto, in February of this year, in which he expressed his vision for a global and connected world.

"Facebook stands for bringing us closer together and building a global community," he writes in the statement. "The most important thing we at Facebook can do is develop the social infrastructure to give people the power to build a global community that works for all of us."

Zuckerberg places an emphasis on hiring people who support this shared vision for the company, he tells Fast Company. He adds that doing so has "allowed [Facebook] to take on more and more products and things that we can try to solve for the world."

Adhering to this overarching vision has given the company the license to tackle new products like virtual reality headsets and less tangible issues like dealing with hate speech.

Second, Goler says that applicants should be "builders" and "learners," or people who are constantly educating themselves at the office and also contributing to the company's growth through innovation.

Goler tells Glassdoor: "We're always looking at something and thinking, 'That works pretty well but it can be even better." A recent example: the addition of fun filters to Facebook-owned Instagram.

"What that means is that we are never done ... That's true of every person on every job in every location across the globe for us," she says. Express that you "would like the opportunity to contribute to doing good," she says.

Zuckerberg says as much on a recent Reid Hoffman's Masters of Scale podcast. Facebook's company culture promotes risk-taking, by allowing engineers to experiment with new software, the CEO says on the podcast.

"On a day-to-day basis, a lot of the decisions I am making are, 'Okay, is this going to destroy the company?" says Zuckerberg. "Because if not, then let them test it."

