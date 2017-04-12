The ultimate guide to getting a job in your 20s

Barbara Corcoran, real estate mogul and judge on ABC's "Shark Tank" says she pays special attention to body language. For example, she says that every professional should make eye contact when speaking to someone.
Giving your body language a boost can be as simple as adopting better posture or using more hand gestures when communicating, experts say.
8. Think about your career over a 5-year period
With the daily demands workers have to manage, it's easy to become exclusively focused on the short-term. But according to Googl's Schmidt, that's an error that could be preventing you from getting the most out of your professional life.
"For anything important," Schmidt says, "put it in a five year context."
Billionaire and legendary investor Warren Buffett always thinks of his investments in thelong-term, and it's made him rich. Adopting the same strategy for your career, the Google executive says, can yield great returns.
In fact, he has a three-step strategy to make sure you're thinking along a broad horizon.
9. Don't be afraid to take calculated risks
It's easy to get into a routine of working at a mediocre job and feeling mediocre about your life. But if you want to get ahead, business leaders say you have to be willing to make a change.
"If you're passionate about something, go for it," says Jennifer Hyman, CEO and co-founder of Rent the Runway. "Because people are great at what they love and when they're the happiest."
One 27-year-old, for example, used all of his savings to start a snack business from his living room, not knowing whether the business was going to succeed. About a year later, he had made seven figures.