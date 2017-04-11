Google billionaire Eric Schmidt reveals how short-term thinking can stall your career

If you're only thinking about your career in terms of what you have to get done this week, you're not planning your future — you're just working a job.

With the daily demands workers have to manage, it's easy to become exclusively focused on the short-term. But according to Eric Schmidt, executive chairman of Google's parent company Alphabet and former CEO, that's an error that could be preventing you from getting the most out of your professional life.

"I find almost everybody, including myself, makes the mistake of making a short-term decision without thinking of a strategy for five years," Schmidt tells CNBC.

Decision as simple as who you decide to connect with at work can have a long-term impact. Doing a favor for a colleague now can help you secure a new job or business deal down the line, according to leadership expert Suzy Welch, an idea was explored in-depth in Wardton professor Adam Grant's bestseller, "Give and Take."

Deciding whether or not to pitch a new idea to your boss, another seemingly short-term decision, can actually move your career in a new direction, former Google career coach Jenny Blake says.