Here’s how many Americans can’t afford housing

According to new research by Harvard University, almost 40 million Americans cannot afford to pay for housing. Homeownership has gone down and rental prices keep going up, meaning that millions of residents are forced to pay way more than they should.

Homeownership keeps declining, according to the Joint Center for Housing Studies' detailed and comprehensive 2017 State of the Nation's Housing report, in part because homes prices in many markets have continued to go up while wages have not kept pace. In 2016, "the homeownership rate fell to 63.4 percent, marking the 12th consecutive year of declines."

A lot of people who would like to buy are stuck renting, Harvard reports: "The surge in rental demand that began in 2005 is broad-based — including several types of households that traditionally prefer homeownership."